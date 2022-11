The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian military is not going to leave the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was reported by Russian Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Journalists asked Peskov to comment on statements regarding the likely preparation for the withdrawal of the Russian military from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"You do not need to look for any signs where they are not and cannot be," Peskov said.

In Enerhodar itself, the occupiers also refute the information that the Russian military is going to leave the power plant.

There they announce the start of work on the transfer of two power units of the station to the hot stop mode for supplying heat to residents of Enerhodar.

The occupiers also announced the beginning of the transfer of personnel under the jurisdiction of the Russian operating organization and the registration of passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation to the NPP workers.

On November 27, Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, the national nuclear power generating company, said that there were signs that the Russian occupiers planned to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, believes that the Russian occupiers will leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as the defense line gradually departs to the borders of the Russian Federation.