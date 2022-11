Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that over 9 months of full-scale war, the Russian Federation launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past nine months, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine," the Minister said.

He noted that 97% of Russian targets were civilian.

"We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will win and bring war criminals to justice," Reznikov stressed.

According to statistics published by the head of the Ministry of Defense, out of 16,000 Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, about 12,300 were on suburban zones and villages, 1,900 - on houses, more than 500 - on military facilities, more than 250 - on transport infrastructure, about 220 - on energy infrastructure and more than 800 - on other facilities.

