President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, November 28, held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, during which they discussed the situation at the front, the actions of the defense forces to de-occupy Ukrainian territory and protect the energy system from alleged Russian attacks.

This was announced by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The commander-in-chief and the commanders of the operational forces reported on the current situation on the fronts and the actions of the defense forces to de-occupy the Ukrainian territory. The Supreme Commander's Headquarters members also heard intelligence chiefs on the enemy's plans for the near term. Ways were agreed to respond to possible challenges related to the actions of the enemy. In addition, the meeting considered the progress of the restoration of the energy system and its protection against alleged Russian attacks."

Separately, the provision of citizens with communication and access to heat was discussed, the pace of deployment of "Points of Indestructibility" in Ukraine was analyzed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that he had information that this week there could be new missile strikes and new blackouts.