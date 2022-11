Light In Kyiv To Be Provided For 2-3 Hours Twice A Day - DTEK

Emergency blackouts continue in Kyiv. However, electricians will try to supply light for at least 2-3 hours twice a day. This is stated by the press service of DTEK Kyiv Grids.

Thus, it is reported that by order of the Ukrenergo NEC it is necessary to reduce 60% of the consumption capacity in Kyiv.

At the same time, providing electricity to critical infrastructure - hospitals, pumping and heat points - requires 58% of the remaining light. Only 42% of electricity is available to power domestic customers.

"We do our best to give light to each client for 2-3 hours twice a day. Just as manage to balance the situation we will return to the shutdown according to the schedules," the message says.

Kyivans are urged to limit electricity consumption as much as possible to help power engineers balance the energy system of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union will send Ukraine a batch of generators and transformers to restore the power system.

Earlier it was reported that on November 23, Russia carried out another massive rocket attack on Ukraine. The goal of the occupiers, traditionally, was energy infrastructure.

Their damage due to the attack led to the fact that the vast majority of subscribers throughout Ukraine were without access to electricity.

For a whole day, the country lived in the mode of large-scale power outages, but already as of the second half of November 24, the situation was brought under control - the energy system of Ukraine began to gradually recover.