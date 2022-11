Russians Continue To Shell Kherson And Region, There Is Victim And Wounded

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson and the region 30 times. One person was killed, two were wounded.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last day, as a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was killed, 2 more residents of the Kherson Region suffered injuries of varying severity," the report said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers also continue to shell residential areas of Kherson, enemy shells hit private and apartment buildings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reporteded, power supply to 17% of consumers has been restored in Kherson.

In addition, the first successful heart surgery after the liberation of the city was carried out in the Kherson hospital.