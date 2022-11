Norway Will Allocate USD 15 Million To Support EU Military Assistance Mission To Ukraine

Norway will allocate USD 15 million to support the European Union's military assistance training mission to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the EU training mission was created for basic and specialized training of the Ukrainian military in the EU countries.

Within its framework, it is planned to prepare 15,000 Ukrainian military.

Funding is through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

According to the report, Norway also partially finances Estonia's provision of a field hospital for Ukraine, and also gives five military ambulance buses.

"For the security of Norway and Europe, it is important that Russia does not win the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are fighting an important battle for democracy and justice, "Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram was quoted as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Norway will provide a grant of EUR 195 million to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for natural gas procurement.