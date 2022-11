The Russian occupiers destroyed an electrical substation in Kreminna (Luhansk Region), which was commissioned two years ago.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The other day, our eco-inspectorate was able to see with its own eyes the destroyed the Kreminna substation. It was one of the best substations in Europe. It was opened in 2020, it could provide electricity to almost the entire region,” he said.

Currently, the defense of Bilohorivka continues.

In this direction, the Ukrainian military, led by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, disrupt the plans of the invaders, repel their attacks.

At the same time, according to Haidai, the Russian military is defending near Svatove and Kreminna, but the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very slow due to adverse weather conditions, since the land is very viscous and equipment cannot pass.

He noted that when frosts hit, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will intensify.

The head of the military administration noted that the territory of the de-occupied settlements of the Luhansk Region is still mined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, hospitals in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, in particular, the Shchastia District, are overflowing with wounded Russian military.