Information about Belarus' upcoming offensive against Ukraine is being spread deliberately to sow panic among Ukrainians and disorient the Defense Forces.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with a reference to the words of the intelligence representative Andrii Yusov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yusov on the air of the FREEDOM television channel noted that such fakes are beneficial for Russia to intimidate Ukrainians.

"Information and psychological special operations very often have several goals at the same time. And in this case, we see different goals, that is, on the one hand to sow panic among the population, among Ukrainians, including residents of border districts and regions. And disorient Ukrainian defense forces, disperse forces, transfer forces from other directions," he said

Also, an intelligence official said that such information is also being disseminated to pressure Belarusians to escalate the situation.

"To make it spark and still involve Belarus itself in a full-scale war, which up to this point was not," Yusov added.

He reminded that this does not mean that there is no threat from Belarus, since it already helps the enemy by providing weapons and its airspace, but should not be subjected to such provocations.

"We are not talking about the fact that there is no threat from Lukashenko's regime. It is... but we cannot say that in the near future there will be a full-scale invasion and retraction of Belarus into a ground operation," Yusov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Belarusian authorities plan to establish the production of shells for barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

The troops of Belarus create units of strike drone operators as part of the border troops.