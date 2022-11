Shmyhal Discusses With Foreign Ministers Of 7 Countries Weapons, Finances And Sanctions Against Russia

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden, who came to Kyiv, the issue of providing Ukraine with weapons, sanctions against Russia and financial issues.

Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main topics of our meeting were weapons, finances and sanctions against the aggressor. In the 9th sanctions package, we hope for a full disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT and a ban on the entry into the EU of citizens of a terrorist state. Significant attention was also paid to the energy sector and Russia's shelling of our critical infrastructure,” he said.

Shmyhal thanked the northern European and Baltic countries for their assistance with energy equipment.

He noted that this support helps Ukrainians to remain unbreakable and continue the fight against barbaric Russian aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday the foreign ministers of seven countries arrived in Kyiv: Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden in full solidarity with Ukraine.