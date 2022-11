The Council of the European Union has decided to include the evasion of imposed sanctions in the list of crimes. This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Council unanimously decided to add violations of restrictive measures to the list of "EU crimes" included in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU," the statement reads.

Adding the breach of restrictive measures to the list of "EU crimes" is the first of two steps aimed at ensuring the same level of application of sanctions across the EU and preventing attempts to circumvent or breach EU measures.

Following the adoption of this decision, the European Commission will present a proposal for a directive that will contain minimum rules on the definition of criminal offenses and penalties for violations of EU restrictive measures.

This draft directive will then need to be discussed and adopted by the Council and the European Parliament.

"The EU has responded decisively to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. It has imposed an unprecedented number of sanctions targeting Russia's economy and hampering its ability to continue this aggression. To succeed, their implementation will require joint efforts, and today's decision is an important tool to ensure that any attempts to circumvent these measures are stopped," Czech Minister of Justice Pavel Blazek commented on the decision.

The EU has adopted a number of restrictive measures in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and it is important that these measures are fully implemented. Currently, member states have different definitions of what constitutes a breach of restrictive measures and what penalties should be applied in the case of a breach. This could lead to varying degrees of sanctions and the risk of circumvention, potentially allowing sanctioned individuals to continue to access their assets and support regimes subject to EU measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the European Union approved the eighth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of 4 regions of Ukraine.