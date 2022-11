Hostilities, which are complicated by weather conditions, continue on the Kinburn spit. Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, according to her, combat operations on the Kinburn spit of the Mykolaiv Region are complicated by storms and wind, as well as a specific geographical location. In addition, the issue of involving the Mykolaiv Region in the "grain corridor" is currently being discussed.

"All this is a very large range of factors that must be taken into account and we must wait for the official summary of the General Staff, only they can inform about what is really happening and when we can really rejoice," Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 3 villages located on the Kinburn Peninsula remain to be freed for the complete de-occupation of the Mykolaiv Region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are shelling populated areas and shifting responsibility to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The city of Kherson in southern Ukraine continues to be shelled by Russian artillery on a daily basis after its liberation by Ukrainian forces on November 11. Only on November 24, 10 people were killed.