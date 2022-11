The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food retained the forecast for the harvest of grain and oil crops at the level of 67 million tons in 2022.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the ministry.

According to the statement, the ministry expects a harvest of more than 51 million tons of grain and 16 million tons of oilseeds.

Currently, grain and leguminous crops have been harvested on an area of ​​9 million hectares (81%) with a yield of 43.4 tons per hectare, and 39.1 million tons of grain have been threshed.

"Regarding the sowing campaign of winter crops, it has already been completed by 94%. So, 4.4 million hectares of cereals have been sown. Winter rapeseed - almost 1 million hectares... The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is also assessing the needs for the spring sowing campaign. In particular, the need for fertilizers for the spring season will amount to approximately 1.5 million tons. The need for nitrogen fertilizers - more than 1 million tons - will be able to be provided by domestic enterprises. The need for complex fertilizers - 0.5 million tons - will be partially covered by domestic production, partially - by imports," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy declares that there is no shortage of containers for storing crops.

Agrarians harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous and oil crops in 2021, which is the highest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.