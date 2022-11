The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of firewood.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will contribute to its accumulation in Ukraine. After all, in many communities, especially those near the front, wood is currently the main resource for heating. Russia's attacks on the energy system only increase its strategic importance," Shmyhal said.

He noted that at the same time the state is working on increasing the volume of supplies of transformers and high-voltage equipment from abroad.

According to Shmyhal, this is necessary for the rapid restoration of the Ukrainian energy network.

He also announced that the European Union launched the "Generators of Hope" initiative, which will help to meet the demand of Ukrainian communities for electricity generators as quickly as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 563 million to 8 regions for the purchase of firewood and its free distribution to the population in the frontline territories.