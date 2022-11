Hospitals in the occupied the Luhansk Region, in particular, in the Shchastia District, are full of wounded occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The occupiers continue to bear losses. The local hospitals of the Shchastia District of the Luhansk Region are overloaded due to the large number of wounded occupiers," the General Staff said in a statement.

The enemy is forced to medically evacuate wounded servicemen to Luhansk.

In addition, it was confirmed that on November 25, in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove, an enemy object, where about 70 Russian servicemen were stationed, was damaged.

The number of wounded and dead occupiers is being specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the AFU inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, over 100 Russian soldiers were wounded.

Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian invaders. On November 27, our soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

Over the past day, the AFU repelled the occupiers from five settlements, in the Luhansk Region, the enemy used heavy flame-throwing systems.