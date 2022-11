Lithuania has sent six trucks loaded with energy equipment to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivys, during a meeting with the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, said that during the last week, six trucks with 114 transformers of various capacities were sent from Lithuania to Ukraine.

In total, Lithuania intends to provide 252 transformers.

Also, the next package of humanitarian aid for the energy industry of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 2 million is currently being prepared.

It is noted that since the beginning of the war, Lithuanian energy companies and organizations have already provided specialized support for the repair and reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy sector with a total cost of EUR 3 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, France handed over 100 powerful generators to Ukraine.