The occupiers are shelling populated areas and shifting responsibility to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

To discredit the Ukrainian side, the Russian Federation puts responsibility for its shelling of populated areas on the AFU.

It is also reported that the military of the Russian Federation is spreading false information, allegedly Ukrainians from the de-occupied territories are being detained by the Ukrainian military, accusing them of cooperating with the occupiers in order to increase the exchange fund.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, it became known earlier that the Kremlin is creating informational conditions for an attack under a "foreign flag" in the Belgorod region in order to restore public support for the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the armed forces inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, over 100 soldiers of the Russian Federation were wounded.

In addition, on November 27, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region. Currently, it is expected that some units will be transferred from the territory of Belarus after they acquire combat capabilities.