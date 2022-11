The Russian Federation will not be able to legally retain the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the world community has a principled position.

This was stated by adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak, according to Telegram.

Podoliak believes that the Russian occupiers will leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as the line of defense begins to move to the borders of the Russian Federation.

In addition, he emphasized that, unlike the situation that arose with the annexation of Crimea, the world community has a principled position regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular the IAEA, despite the significant number of representatives from Russia in the organization.

"No one in the world behaves as they did in 2014. Accordingly, neither does Russia. It will not be able to legally keep the Zaporizhzhia NPP," said Podoliak.

He emphasized that the number of losses and all reputational negatives as a result of Ukraine's return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP will fall solely on Russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Petro Kotin, the president of Energoatom, said that there are signs that the Russian occupiers are preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, the process of warming up two reactors began at the Zaporizhzhia NPP captured by the Russian army. This is allegedly done to supply heat to the occupied city of Enerhodar, which is located nearby.