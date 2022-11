In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, the destruction of military equipment and the wounding of about 30 soldiers of the Russian Federation were confirmed.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

So, it is reported that on November 26, the AFU destroyed an enemy facility in Enerhodar. Six units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. In addition, about 30 Russian occupiers were injured.

About 80 more invaders were wounded in the areas of Polohy and Chernihivka settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region. At the same time, the number of dead is being specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupiers. On November 27, our soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

Also, on November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military "disabled" more than a hundred Russians, and also destroyed the enemy's military equipment and two ammunition depots.

Meanwhile, the AFU predict the withdrawal of the Russians from the left bank of the Kherson Region - the Russian invaders will not be able to control the left bank of the Kherson Region for a long time after the AFU are entrenched on the right.