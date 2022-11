The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy Russian invaders. On November 27, our soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the morning summary by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the AFU. The transfer of personnel and military equipment of the enemy to equip units that have suffered losses continues.

It is expected that some units will be transferred from the territory of Belarus after they acquire combat capabilities.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The units of the Belarusian special operations forces, which are part of the regional grouping of the troops of the so-called union state of the Russian Federation and Belarus, perform the task of strengthening the section of the state border.

In the Siversk direction, mortar and artillery shelling was recorded near the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Mykolayivka, and Halahanivka in the Chernihiv Region and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarki, Chuhuyivka, and Ambarne of the the Kharkiv Region were hit by mortars and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk direction. Fired artillery of various types in the Bolohivka, Kamiyanka, Kupiyansk, Kurylivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove areas of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Fired from the entire spectrum of artillery in the areas of settlements Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Facilities in the areas of Serebrianka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdyumivka, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by fire from tanks and artillery.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the areas of Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Neskuchne settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are conducting defensive operations. The firing of mortars, barrel and rocket artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia Region, which are not far from the contact line, are recorded.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the occupiers are in positional defense. Artillery shelling of units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the city of Kherson, does not stop.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Novobakhmutivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In order to discredit the AFU, the Russian occupiers are shelling populated areas, shifting the responsibility to the AFU. In addition, the enemy spreads misinformation that Ukrainian citizens from the liberated territories are detained by the Ukrainian military to increase the exchange fund, accusing them of collaborating with the occupiers.

During the day, units of the missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as one other important military object of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers may be preparing to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Also, the Russian Federation is preparing to transfer units from Belarus to Ukraine.