Russia planned to attack not only Ukraine, but also Japan. Newsweek reported this with reference to a statement to an anonymous ex-FSB officer.

The media received a letter from a person, dubbed the Wind of Change, addressed to Russian human rights activist and journalist Vladimir Osechkin. It said that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, was considering the option of a local military conflict with Japan before the invasion of Ukraine.

"Confidence that the countries (Russia and Japan - Ed.) would enter the stage of acute confrontation and even war was high. Why Ukraine was chosen for war in the end [the scenario was not changed much] is for others to answer," the letter says.

It also said that in August 2021, the Kremlin was “quite seriously preparing for a localized military conflict with Japan.” However, as a result, the Russian leadership preferred to launch an invasion of Ukraine in a few months. In particular, in parallel, it was planned to launch a Kremlin propaganda machine that would designate the Japanese as "fascists" and "Nazis."

This letter was analyzed by Bellingcat representative Christo Grozev. According to him, he showed a letter to two FSB officers (current and former). Those in response said that they had no doubt: the letter was written by their colleague.

Note that Japan and the Russian Federation have an unresolved conflict through the occupied by Soviet Union after World War II Japanese Northern Territories: the islands of Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and Habomai.

"For Japan, there is a cornerstone of its modern geopolitics here: its status as a World War II loser still prevents the Japanese from having an official military force, a foreign intelligence service and a number of other things. For the Land of the Rising Sun, the return of the Kuril Islands would actually mean a revision [or even cancellation] of its postwar status," the ex-FSB officer explained in the letter.

The publication notes that China negatively perceives any attempts to revise post-war agreements, and Tokyo's potential victory in the Kurils dispute is unacceptable for Beijing. China could make life difficult for Russia after that.

The media adds that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried to negotiate with Russia on the Kuril Islands, as well as reforming the country's intelligence service.

In August 2021, the FSB declassified information about how Japanese intelligence services tortured Soviet citizens during World War II. The FSB whistleblower said the service was tasked with launching an "information campaign against Japan in Russian society."

In addition, on August 16, a number of Russian media "exploded," discussing declassified documents in a completely different tone: the Japanese allegedly conducted terrible biological experiments on Soviet prisoners and treated them very badly.

"They sort of swapped out Japan for Ukraine," the letter says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada recognized that Russia occupied the Northern Territories of Japan.

The problem of the Northern Territories is a territorial border dispute between Japan and Russia regarding the belonging of the southern islands of the Kuril ridge - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai. It arose as a result of the occupation of the islands by Soviet troops in 1945 during the Japanese-Soviet war, a component of World War II.