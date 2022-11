It is impossible to predict in advance the date of a new missile attack by the Russian army on Ukraine, but you always need to be ready for it.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"Next week is tomorrow. We always prepare. You can expect these blows at any time, so you do not need to relax, but prepare on the contrary. No one hides anything, but it is impossible to talk in advance about the date of the strike," Ihnat said.

It is not known when the shelling will take place, he said. But the enemy inflicts them with a certain frequency, it can be traced by statistics.

"When there will be a blow, I have no information yet. We must always prepare," the speaker added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, as a result of the Russian massive rocket attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the vast majority of electricity consumers throughout Ukraine were de-energized.

Massive rocket attacks also led to interruptions in the supply of public communication networks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that he had information that there could be new missile strikes and new blackouts next week.