The Russians are preparing to transfer separate units of their troops from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The movement of enemy personnel and military equipment continues to complete units that suffered losses. It is expected to strengthen the group of enemy troops operating in the temporarily occupied and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to the transfer of individual units from the territory of the Republic of Belarus after their acquisition of combat capabilities," the statement said.

During the current day, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks on civilian objects of the settlements of Rozumivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Musiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region (a suburb of Kryvyi Rih). It carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. The threat of missile attacks on critical infrastructure in the depths of Ukraine remains.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the invaders.

Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, provides its territory and airspace for missile and air strikes. Units of the Belarusian special operations forces, which are part of the regional group of troops of the so-called Union State of the Russian Federation and Belarus, are involved in strengthening the section of the state border.

In the Sivershchyna direction, in the border regions of the Bryansk and Kursk Regions, enemy units continue to perform tasks to cover a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, conduct demonstration and provocative actions. They carried out mortar shelling near Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv Region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders fired from mortars and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Izbytske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Ambarne, Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducts defense. It fired from the entire range of artillery in the areas of Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy focuses on the main efforts to conduct offensive actions. The areas of the settlements of Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions. It fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from artillery at various types of positions of the Defense Forces and areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Neskuchne, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducts defense. It carried out shelling from various caliber artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Poltava, Malynivka, Krasne, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy conducts positional defense. The artillery shelling of units of Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in particular the city of Kherson, does not stop.

The occupiers continue to suffer losses. Local hospitals in the Shchastia District of the Luhansk Region are overloaded due to the large number of wounded invaders. The enemy is forced to conduct a medical evacuation of wounded servicemen to Luhansk.

The defeat of an enemy object in the area of ​ ​ the village of Svatove was confirmed on November 25 this year. There were about 70 enemy troops. The number of wounded and killed occupiers is being specified.

Units of Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers may be preparinf to leave the Zaporizhia NPP.