President of the Energoatom National Energy Company Petro Kotin has said that there are signs that the Russian occupiers are preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He told about this in the all-Ukrainian telethon, TSN reports.

So, Kotin noted that Energoatom is monitoring the situation around the occupied nuclear power plant and now there are signs that they are probably preparing to leave the nuclear facility.

"Firstly, there were a lot of publications in the Russian press that the Zaporizhzhia NPP might be worth leaving, perhaps it should be transferred to the IAEA under control. There is such, you know, an impression that they collect suitcases and that they steal everything they can find," said Kotin.

The President of Energoatom also noted that this does not mean that the Russian Federation may soon leave our nuclear power plant, but there are signs that they are preparing to do so.

In addition, Kotin added that Russia could mine the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, as a result of damage to the last two high-voltage communication lines with the power system of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia NPP went into full de-energization mode.

And on November 20, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported a series of explosions that occurred on the territory of the plant.

For two days, the Russian occupiers did not allow IAEA inspectors to the site of the explosions. When they were granted access, they found a leakage and a number of minor equipment damage.

It is worth recalling that earlier the IAEA adopted a resolution in which it calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.