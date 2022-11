The restoration of the power system continues after the seventh attack of the invaders on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As of 11:00 a.m. on November 27, the power deficit in the power system was 20%. This is stated in the message of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company.

"As of 11:00 a.m., electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs, which is gradually growing due to cooling. Of these 80%, critical infrastructure consumes only about 10%, the rest of the electricity is used to power consumers," the report said.

It is noted that under such conditions, operators of distribution systems (oblenergos) have all the opportunities to evenly alternate consumer restrictions. The consumption restriction regime continues to operate due to power shortages.

It is reported that Ukrenergo brings consumption limits for each region to an oblenergo, which cannot be exceeded. An oblenergo independently determines the types of outages - emergency or planned - and directly applies them.

"Today, every Ukrainian whose house returned the light, can help to return it to others faster, frugally using electricity. This will allow to apply less restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow energy engineers to focus on repairs of damaged facilities, which are complicated with each subsequent missile attack," Ukrenergo recalls.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union will send Ukraine a batch of generators and transformers to restore the power system.

Earlier it was reported that on November 23, Russia carried out another massive rocket attack on Ukraine. The goal of the occupiers, traditionally, was energy infrastructure.

Their damage due to the attack led to the fact that the vast majority of subscribers throughout Ukraine were without access to electricity.

For a whole day, the country lived in the mode of large-scale power outages, but already as of the second half of November 24, the situation was brought under control - the energy system of Ukraine began to gradually recover.