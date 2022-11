German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that at this stage Russia's victory in its war against Ukraine is already extremely unlikely.

He said this at a party conference in the Federal State of Brandenburg, European Pravda reports.

Scholz noted that it was becoming increasingly clear that Russia "not only should not win this war, but it will not win it."

He also noted that Berlin will support Ukraine as much as necessary - "with the financial, humanitarian assistance and the supply of weapons."

Recall that earlier Scholz said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will become a complex project "for generations," but this is also an opportunity to make it more advanced and modern than before the war, combining this process with approaching accession to the European Union. He noted that although there is no understanding yet when the war will end, it is worth planning now the reconstruction and the mechanisms of how it will happen.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 600 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost about 87,310 soldiers killed in the war.