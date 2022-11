Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected the occupiers from 5 settlements, the enemy used heavy flamethrower systems in the Luhansk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Mariinka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne, Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Sivershchyna direction, in the border regions of the Bryansk and Kursk Regions, enemy units perform tasks to cover a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border and conduct demonstration and provocative actions.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders fired from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery at the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Chuhunivka, Izbytske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Budarky and Ambarne, Kharkiv Region.

"In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions. In the Lyman direction, it holds the defense. It fired from tanks and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region; Nevske in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region. In the area of ​ ​ the village of Stelmakhivka, the Russian occupiers used heavy TOS-1A flamethrower systems," the morning operational update of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions. It inflicted fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces eliminated another 600 occupiers. The General Staff announced the loss of the enemy for a day.