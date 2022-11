Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 600 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost about 87,310 soldiers killed in the war.

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 27 were approximately:

personnel - about 87,310 (+ 600) people eliminated,

tanks - 2,905 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,856 (+ 8) units,

artillery systems -1,897 (+ 1) units,

MLRS - 395 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 209 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1,555 (+ 1),

cruise missiles - 531 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 16 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,412 (+ 6) units,

special equipment - 163 (+ 0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka directions.

Recall that earlier the General Staff said that the enemy suffers heavy losses in the Luhansk Region.

In addition, Russian troops lose about 400-600 people killed and wounded on the fronts in Ukraine every day. At the same time, during active battles, enemy losses increase to 1,000 per day.