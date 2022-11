Today, November 27, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a missile attack from the Russian Federation.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

The occupiers hit an object of transport infrastructure.

"We have "hits" in Kryvyi Rih. Two Russian missiles struck a transport infrastructure facility. Serious destruction. All the details are being clarified," Reznichenko said.

Recall that earlier due to de-energization in Kryvyi Rih, 98 miners were stuck underground.

On November 24, in Kryvyi Rih and the Pavlohrad District, rescuers completed an operation to bring mine workers to the surface. Rescuers successfully brought almost 3,000 mine workers to the surface.