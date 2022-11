In the coming weeks, the overall pace of military operations in Ukraine may increase. The reason for this will be freezing of the soil and, accordingly, the possibility of advance.

This was reported by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The overall pace of operations along the front line has slowed in recent days due to worsening weather conditions. Due to downpours, dirt roads have eroded and become a continuous swamp.

This situation is observed in important frontline areas in the east and south of Ukraine, in particular around Svatove, Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

According to forecasters, over the next week the temperature throughout Ukraine will decrease, and accordingly the ground will freeze and the mobility of both sides will increase.

Temperatures in areas in northeastern Ukraine, such as along the Svatove-Kreminna line, will drop to almost zero or below from November 28 to December 4. Earth will need a few days of sub-zero temperatures to harden.

Analysts note that such conditions are likely to increase the pace of operations during the weekend on December 3-4 and next week.

"It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting," analysts summarize.

