In Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers are preparing for another wave of hidden mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, preparatory measures are ongoing to conduct, from December 10 of this year, another wave of covert mobilization into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest data of the General Staff, Russian troops are regrouping in order to strengthen units in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. During the day, the enemy launched 2 rocket attacks on civilian objects of the city of Dnipro and carried out 4 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.