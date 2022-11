On the evening of the 276th day of the full-scale war, Russian troops regrouped in order to strengthen its units in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The enemy does not stop striking civilian objects. It concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions, and continues offensive actions in certain directions. It is trying to replenish losses in personnel, weapons, ammunition, equipment and fuel and oil. The enemy continues to regroup troops in order to strengthen units in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions,” the document says.

As informed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the enemy launched 2 rocket attacks on civilian objects of the city of Dnipro and carried out 4 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod Region, the enemy continues to hold groups of his troops. In the vicinity of Kudiivka, Kharkiv Region, the enemy engaged an attack UAV.

The occupiers are conducting an active defense in the Kupiansk direction. In the Lyman direction, the main efforts are concentrated on conducting offensive actions, shelling from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. In particular, in the areas of Berestove, Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region and Terny and Raihorodok in the Donetsk Region. Near Berestove, the enemy used an attack UAV.

The enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It fired from artillery of various types in the areas of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk Region. It attacked by army aviation forces in the area of ​​Avdiivka settlement. In the area of ​​New York, an enemy strike UAV was deployed.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. The areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka in the Donetsk Region and Dorozhnianka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Zeleny Hai in the Zaporizhzhia Region were shelled with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. It carried out airstrikes on the Vremivka districts of the Donetsk Region and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to improve fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units and positions. Artillery shelling of units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River does not stop. The entire range of artillery was used to shell the settlements of Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kostyrka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Muzykivka, Chornobaivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

During the current day, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a command post, 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as another important object of the occupiers.