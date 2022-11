There Is Information That Next Week There May Be New Missile Strikes And New Blackouts - Arakhamia

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, has said that he has information that there could be new missile strikes and new blackouts next week. Arakhamia said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You need to pre-prepare dry products for a long period, because there is information that next week there may be new missile strikes and there will be new blackouts," Arakhamia said.

He said that on Saturday Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People decided to inspect all 530 "Points of Indestructibility" in Kyiv, because the people of Kyiv regret the discrepancy of information on the work of these points.

According to him, during the inspection, they found many shortcomings and now intend to work with the Kyiv city authorities to solve all logistical and organizational issues within 2-3 days.

Arakhamia wished all Kyivans to hold on.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, as a result of the Russian massive rocket attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the vast majority of electricity consumers throughout Ukraine were de-energized.

Massive rocket attacks also led to interruptions in the supply of public communication networks.