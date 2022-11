Ukraine Returns 9 More Military And 3 Civilians During Prisoner Exchange With Russia

Ukraine and Russia on Saturday held another exchange of prisoners, 9 servicemen and 3 civilians returned home from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another prisoner exchange. We managed to free 12 of our people. Among them are 4 Navy soldiers, two National Guardsmen, border guards, one from the Territorial Defense, as well as three civilians - spouses and a man who was considered missing," he wrote. Yermak noted that among the dismissed military are two officers and seven privates and sergeants.

Soldiers who defended, in particular, Mariupol (Donetsk region), the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Zmiinyi Island are coming home.

According to the head of the Office of the President, over the past week 98 Ukrainians were returned from captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, Ukraine returned another civilian and 35 military from Russian captivity.