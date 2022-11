As of 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, another nuclear power unit was put into operation, the electricity deficit in the system is 25%.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the energy sector continues to restore the power system. "As of 11:00 a.m., another nuclear unit has been put into operation, capacity is increasing to a planned level at others. Thus, electricity producers now cover about 75% of consumption needs. However, 25% of electricity is still in short supply, so today there is a mode of limiting consumption throughout Ukraine," the report said.

Ukrenergo draws attention to the fact that the company will no longer report which types of outages (emergency or planned) will be applied: this is decided by oblenergos.

"Now we have changed tactics, and bring to oblenergos not how many megawatts it is necessary to limit consumption in each region, but on the contrary, what is the limit of consumption in the region," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, in a speech on the United News telethon.

That is, the managers of oblenergos receive an indicator of consumption for the region, which cannot be exceeded, but each oblenergo independently composes the schedule of disconnections allowing observance of the established consumption rate.

The company notes that now every Ukrainian whose house returned light can help to return it to others faster if it saves energy consumption.

This will allow fewer restrictions to be applied to prevent accidents, and will also allow power engineers to focus on repairing damaged objects on which entire regions depend.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:00 a.m. on November 25, the electricity deficit in the system was 30%.