The restoration of the critical infrastructure of the city of Kyiv is being completed. Water and heat are already in almost all houses, and by tomorrow the work on the restoration of power supply should be completed.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

"The city authorities are doing everything possible to return services for each of the residents of Kyiv. There is water throughout the city. To date, almost all the houses of the city of Kyiv, 95%, are with heat supply. In the near future, I am convinced, there will already be 100%. Now 25% of residents of Kyiv are without electricity. I hope that tomorrow we will be able to reach the planned outage schedules, when we will be able to clearly speak and orient Kyiv residents by the time of power outages. It is much more convenient to charge powerbanks, to know when you can use electricity," Klitschko said.

He thanked employees of utilities for their 24-hour work.

"More than 3,000 employees of our utilities, primarily Kyivteploenergo, worked around the clock to restore everything. It's been weeks. They did the impossible to restore everything. We are working further," the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.