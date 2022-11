Kyiv Authorities Promise To Return Water, Heat And Communication To Citizens Within 24 Hours

The Kyiv City Military Administration on the morning of November 26 promised to return water, heat and communications to all residents in a day. This is stated in a message posted by the leadership of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of the morning of November 26, 130,000 residents of Kyiv remained without electricity.

Water supply has been restored in full, in all districts of the city.

It is clarified that in the apartments of the upper floors of high-rise buildings, which are still de-energized, a reduced water pressure in the network is possible.

"Within 24 hours, it is planned to complete all restoration work. Water, heat, communications will return to normal operation. Electricity will be supplied in accordance with stabilization outage schedules," the Kyiv City Military Administration’s statement said.