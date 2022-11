The invaders on Saturday at about noon launched a missile attack on the residential sector of Dnipro, now 6 victims are known.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians hit a peaceful quarter... It is now known about 7 partially destroyed private houses. The explosion caused a fire," he wrote.

Reznichenko also noted that 6 victims are already known due to an enemy strike on Dnipro, one woman is in serious condition.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote on his page on Facebook that the enemy hit a private residential sector with rocket fire.

According to preliminary data, after the hit city communications and infrastructure were not affected.

Filatov noted that all emergency services are already working at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, the Russians hit the city blocks of Dnipro with missiles, hit the Southern Machine-Building Plant named after A. M. Makarov, as a result of the attack, 23 people were injured.