The occupiers continue to regroup in 3 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The regrouping of enemy troops continues in order to strengthen groups in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions," the report said.

The enemy continues armed aggression against Ukraine, does not stop striking at civilian targets, focuses efforts on deterring the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation remains without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy carried out artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Ohirtseve and Dvorichna, Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducts active defense, fired from tanks and barrel artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Berestove, Kyslivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces repelled the attacks of the invaders near 8 settlements.

Russia spent two-thirds of the available ammunition, because of this, the activity of its troops in Ukraine decreased.