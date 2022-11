The Russian military last day, November 25, wounded 4 residents of the Donetsk Region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 25, Russians wounded 4 civilians in the Donetsk Region: 3 in Bakhmut and 1 in Kramatorsk," he wrote.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Kyrylenko said that in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, all apartment buildings are unsuitable for living, there is no centralized water, gas and heat supply in the city.