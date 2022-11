Military Names Factors That Can Significantly Affect Situation In Most Difficult Directions Of Front In East

The Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions are the most difficult at the front, and the situation there can be affected by weather conditions, the deterioration of which will slow down the work of the Armed Forces and attacks by enemy forces.

The speaker of the East Operational Command Serhii Cherevatyi announced this during the telethon.

"Undoubtedly, if there are heavy rains, fog and slush, this will very much slow down the attacking actions of either side, respectively, in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, it will suspend the attacks of the Russians," Cherevatyi said.

In case of worsening weather conditions, wheeled vehicles - APCs and automotive vehicles that bring ammunition - stop working first, he explained. And later it will be difficult to work also for tracked equipment - tanks and IFVs. They are the ones which play a very important role on the front for the attacking side.

"Therefore, undoubtedly, this (worsening of weather conditions - Ed.) can affect very seriously the course of hostilities," Cherevatyi concluded.