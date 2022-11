Russian Troops Shell Kupiansk And Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region In Morning, 1 Person Injured - Governor Syniehub

Russian troops on Saturday morning fired on Kupiansk and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, according to preliminary information, 1 person was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that no strikes were recorded on Kharkiv over the past day.

The invaders launched missile and artillery strikes on the border areas of the region during the day.

At about 5:00 p.m. on November 25, the Russians hit Chuhuiv with S-300 missiles several times, there is damage to non-residential premises, there are no injuries.

In addition, after midnight, as a result of strikes on Kupiansk, fires broke out in 6 garages, and there were no injuries.

"In the morning, the invaders again launched artillery attacks on Kupiansk. Preliminarily, there is one victim. Details are being clarified," the report said.

Also on Saturday, at about 10 a.m., an enemy from multiple rocket launchers fired at the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv District.

Residential buildings, private cars, warehouses and shops were damaged.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of November 23, the invaders fired on Kupiansk, hit a multi-storey residential building and a polyclinic.

2 killed and 2 wounded in the enemy attack were reported.