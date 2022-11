In Ukraine, the 276th day of the war began, Russia continues armed aggression against our state, does not stop striking at civilian objects. Currently, the enemy is focusing on deterring the actions of units of the Defense Forces, regrouping troops to strengthen groups in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. This is stated in the text of another operational update posted by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In response, Ukrainian defenders repel the invaders' attempts to advance and inflict losses on them: a large number of them are noted in the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which operate in the Luhansk Region - local morgues are crowded with the killed invaders. The situation at the front was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning operational update on November 26.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the enemy launched 11 missile, seven air strikes and carried out more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Rocket attacks were carried out at Kupiansk and Chuhuiv of the Kharkiv Region; Belenke in the Donetsk Region; Komyshuvakha and Kushuhum Zaporizhzhia Region.

- In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups were found.

- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the aggressor carried out artillery attacks on the areas of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Ohirtseve and Dvorichna, Kharkiv Region.

- In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducts active defense, fired from tanks and barrel artillery at the districts of Kupiansk, Berestove, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in the Luhansk Region; Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk Region.

- In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Shelling was recorded in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Mariinka, Donetsk Region.

- Active defensive actions are being carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. The areas around Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremevka, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia Region were shelled from tanks and the entire range of artillery.

- In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy performs fortification of positions along the coastline and in the depths of defense, improves the logistics of advanced units, does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper. Ochakiv and Kherson suffered from enemy fire.

There are a large number of losses in enemy units operating in the Luhansk Region. In the temporarily occupied territory of the region, the number of civilian hospitals used by the Russian Armed Forces for the treatment of exclusively military personnel increased. For the civilian population of the region, health services are becoming less available. Krasnyi Luch, Antratsyt and Lutuhyne hospitals are overflowing with wounded occupiers, and morgues with the bodies of killed invaders.

The losses of the invaders for November 24 were confirmed in the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In Melitopol, their ammunition depot was destroyed, about 50 people got injuries of varying severity. Two warehouses were broken up in the Vasylivskyi district: here up to 130 invaders were wounded, seven units of various military equipment were also destroyed. The number of eliminated enemy personnel is being specified.

The issue of logistical support for mobilized Russian troops remains unresolved. So, in the Kostroma Region of the Russian Federation, through social networks, they urge the population to make camouflage nets, carry warm clothes, karemats, sleeping bags and other things that are so necessary for the mobilized in the field. At the same time, despite propaganda measures, there is a certain decline in material support for Russian invaders from the civilian population.

The Russian military-political leadership began to receive reports on the real state of affairs of the mobilization and conscription. It is known that the military enlistment offices of the Kaliningrad Region of the Russian Federation are no longer fulfilling plans for autumn conscription due to the evasion of conscripts.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on the Russian army. So, last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces 14 times hit the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as four - on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Warriors of missile troops and artillery hit the control point, five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and equipment, two other important objects of the Russian Armed Forces.