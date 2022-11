Russia Spent Two Thirds Of Available Ammunition, This Caused Its Troops Activity In Ukraine Decrease

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupation army has spent about two-thirds of its ammunition in the war in Ukraine. Because of this, the troops of the Russian Federation show a decrease in offensive efficiency.

Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) intelligence center Colonel Margo Grosberg made the corresponding statement, ERR quoted him as saying.

"The Russian Federation has spent roughly two-thirds of the ammunition it has, or a little less than that," Grosberg said.

According to him, this forces Moscow to buy ammunition from North Korea and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran. In addition, the Russian military is removing ammunition from the territory of Belarus.

The Chief of Estonian intelligence believes that the available supplies of ammunition will be enough for Russian troops for a month of limited operations.

He also suggested that Russia is now stockpiling ammunition for its weapons to use during the spring offensive.

Recall that in early September, Western media reported with reference to American intelligence that Russia appealed to North Korea with a request to sell it artillery shells and missiles.

And this month it became known that North Korean enterprises are engaged in sewing winter uniforms for Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

We also reported that Russia and Iran have reached preliminary agreements on the deployment of Iranian drone production on the territory of the Russian Federation.