Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on the collected data, conclude that the Russian Federation is likely to exchange prisoners of war more often in order to calm the wave of discontent in the information space. This is stated in the text of the Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of November 25 of the ISW.

In particular, experts of the Institute suggest that the Russian Ministry of Defense probably increased the frequency of exchanges of prisoners of war in order to mitigate discontent in the information space due to previous failures in negotiations on the return of Russian prisoners of war.

ISW notes that Russian and Ukrainian sources reported three prisoner exchanges between November 23 and 25. So, on November 23, 35 Russian prisoners were exchanged for 35 Ukrainian prisoners, on November 24 the parties exchanged 50 prisoners of war, and on November 25 they exchanged in the format of 9 to 9.

Analysts of the Institute believe that the frequency of exchanges of prisoners of war over the past few days is a tipping point in itself, since in recent months the Russian Ministry of Defense has been noticeably restrained in conducting such exchanges and has been criticized for its apparent disrespect for its prisoners of war.

"The increased frequency of POW exchanges is likely meant partially to address discontent from Russian milbloggers, who reported on the most recent series of exchanges with a relatively neutral tone and emphasized the equal ratio of exchange," the Institute said.

