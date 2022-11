The group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which carries out the defense of Kyiv, daily improves defensive lines near the capital in case the Russian occupation army decides to re-attack.

The press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration has reported this.

The military leadership of the city now does not record north of the Kyiv Region a grouping of Russian troops sufficient for an attack.

Despite this, in the capital and on its approaches, the construction of new defensive points and the improvement of previously erected defense lines continue.

Also, the arrangement of strongholds of the defense forces is carried out in places for shelter and residence of personnel. And along the paths of the likely advance of the enemy, long-term fire structures are installed for conducting defensive combat.

"The work continues. Any, even hypothetical attempts by the enemy to capture the capital are doomed," the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized.

