The deficit in the power system has dropped to 30%. Energy personnel has already provided more than 70% of the needs in the whole country, Ukrenergo reports.

Initially, power was supplied to critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water utilities, treatment facilities, public electric transport operates in some regions.

In addition, nuclear plants are gaining power. Power supply to the needs of Zaporizhzhia NPP is provided.

Work continues to restore power to household consumers. But Ukrenergo warned that the pace of recovery is slowed down by difficult weather conditions: due to strong wind, rain and freezing temperatures at night, icing and gusts of wires in distribution networks (oblenergos) are added to the damage caused by Russian missiles.

At the same time, the system's electricity shortage persists. Now this is 30% of the total consumption. Therefore, in all regions of Ukraine, both planned and emergency schedules for limiting consumption have been introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, all regions are powered, the power system is again connected to the EU power system, Ukrenergo said.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on Thursday, November 24 said that the situation with electricity remains difficult in almost all regions. The most difficult it is in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava and Kharkiv Regions.