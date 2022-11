The Belarusian underground continues to monitor the movement of the Russian military through the country. It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"It is known that the Russians deployed about 63 tents in the area of ​ ​ the village of Babunichi (Gomel Region). In general, up to 12,000 mobilized Russians have already been deployed on the territory of the country," the report said.

The Belarusian underground notes that for the Russian military to get to Belarus is a privilege. Conditions at landfills are much better than at home. The Armed Forces of Belarus fully meet the needs of the contingent of occupiers.

In fact, the Russians took control of the joint group of troops, which is another sign of Belarus losing sovereignty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders near 11 villages and cities.

Meanwhile, the NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov stressed that the army will not stop until it liberates the entire territory of Ukraine.