In Kyiv there are more than 400 heating points.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this was on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv has deployed more than 400 heating points. These points will work every day. Most of them are equipped in schools and other institutions of the social sphere of the city," he wrote.

Klitschko said that residents of houses that do not have electricity for a long time can come to the heating point to recharge gadgets or flashlights, drink tea, find out where the pump rooms are nearby, where shops and pharmacies are open.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 08:30 a.m. on Friday, half of the housing stock of Kyiv continued to have emergency power outages, the water supply in the capital was fully restored.

Heat supply in the city is also resuming.