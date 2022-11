In Mariupol (Donetsk Region), all apartment buildings are uninhabitable, critical infrastructure has been destroyed in the city.

This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council with reference to the statement of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko during the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The city is not actually habitable. With destroyed communications, with the lack of centralized water, gas and heat supply in apartment buildings that remain. And the apartment fund is actually all uninhabitable. Half of the houses were destroyed to the ground," said Kyrylenko.

He added that now you can go to the controlled territory of Ukraine through Zaporizhzhia, but the occupiers create artificial barriers for people not to let them out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mariupol significantly increased the number of occupiers and military equipment after the Russians retreated from Kherson.