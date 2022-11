In Kherson, due to constant Russian shelling, patients of hospitals are being evacuated.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to constant Russian shelling, we are evacuating hospital patients from Kherson. Children treated in the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital were transported to Mykolaiv. There they will continue to receive all the necessary medical care," the report said.

Patients of the Kherson regional institution for the provision of mental health care were also evacuated from the city.

100 people will be temporarily treated in Odesa.

Yanushevych noted that all residents of the Kherson Region who want to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine can apply to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, the occupiers fired 49 times at the Kherson Region, 10 people were killed and 54 were injured.